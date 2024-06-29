Hina Khan diagnosed with stage three breast cancer; Bigg Boss 15’s Rajiv Adatia calls her a 'strong girl'

On June 28, Hina Khan, one of the most popular actors in the television industry, announced that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Her friends and colleagues from the industry expressed their compassion and support for the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress. Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia also wrote a note sending her positive vibes.

Rajiv Adatia’s note for Hina Khan

Rajiv Adatia took to X and wrote a loving note for his friend, Hina Khan. It reads, “My heart and love goes out to you Hina! You are one of the sweetest girls! You will get through this! You are a strong girl!”

Further, he also wrote, “We love you and will always be there to support you! Positive vibes and I know God will protect you and you will be fine! :heart: Much love @eyehinakhan”

Check out Rajiv Adatia’s post here:

Shilpa Shinde, Nakuul Mehta, Shehnaaz Gill, and others extend support

Shortly after Hina Khan shared the post on social media, celebrities showered their love for the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress on social media. Good friend Nakuul Mehta wrote, “You got this, HK. Prayers & strength for complete recovery.”

Hina’s Bigg Boss 11 co-contestant Shilpa Shinde commented, “Dear @realhinakhan Hina, You are a strong girl & definitely you will be fine very very soon. We all are praying for your speedy recovery without any pain!! Sherni hai tu. Sending you all my love and support.”

Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill wrote, “You are very strong Hina! Take care… You will come out of this like a fighter. Sending you strength and love!”

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s next generation actors Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Pranali Rathod, and Shehzada Dhami also dropped comments wishing strength for her.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav also shared a post of Hina Khan and wrote, “Prayers For Rubiya Ji.”

For the unversed, Hina Khan, in her note shared that the treatment for her stage three breast cancer has already begun. She asked for respect and privacy during this tough time and asked her fans to pray for her.

Pinkvilla wishes Hina Khan a speedy recovery!

ALSO READ: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer: Fully committed to overcoming this disease