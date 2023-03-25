Hina Khan finally REACTS to the netizens' comments on her relegious posts; Says 'I am no saint but....'

Hina Khan is one of the popular names in showbiz world owing to her good looks and acting skills. The actress started her career with a television daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and after becoming a household name, Akshara, she went on to participate in the reality show, Bigg Boss 11 where she emerged as the first runner-up. Besides this, she is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her personal as well as professional life. Recently, the actress shared with her fans that she has gone to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia. A section of netizens criticized her for posing around the masjid and now the actress has reacted to that.

Hina Khan reacts to the criticism she faced for her religious post

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina shared a couple of pictures from the masjid along with a long note. In her note, she revealed that how she regretted for not starting with Medina instead of Mecca and also shared her happiness as she was able to complete three Umrahs. Hina’s note began as, “I just can’t can’t can’t believe this is happening.. ok lemme tell u guys.. when I left home I decided to perform three umrah’s in one n a half day, which was practically and physically not possible.. I misjudged, Miscalculated, also I didn’t realise I should do madina first and thn Mecca to perform umrah in the holy month of Ramadan.. I did eaxctly reverse ( no complaints though) I really enjoyed my time and rozas in madina sharif.. but some where deep down I was not content, and a bit sad ki mera ek Umrah reh Gaya.. also I really wanted to perform umrah in Ramazan especially when u are so close to Mecca sharif…but I decided it’s gods will and I will achieve it next time.. shall come in the month of Ramadan next year for umrah again.. Also my flight back home was from madina and I can’t make my mom travel back and forth since she’s wheel chair bound.. but I had no inclination that god had other plans..”

She further added, “yet again this gods sent Farishta ( bless bless bless u, you know who u are) convinced me and we decided to go back to Mecca just for a few hours to perform umrah in Ramadan.. AB ISKO KHUDA KA BULAAWA NAA KAHUN TO KYA KAHUN.. God is great and all knowing .. pious intent and a humble will to seek can never be dismissed at house of god.” Reacting to those who judged her and criticised her, Hina wrote, “And to all those people who have been judging me left right and centre under my religious posts…All I can say is, I am no saint but I truly believe in Neeyat, kindness and good karma, good deeds.. Baaki aap sab ko apne karma ka khud jawaab dena hai oopar.” As soon as she shared the pictures, Gauahar Khan commented, “Mabrook ! I truly was hoping u would do an umrah in Ramadan. Happy for u.”

