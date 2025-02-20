Hina Khan finds strength in Sanjay Dutt’s cancer battle; writes, ‘What a man, what power and what determination’

Hina Khan, who is currently fighting stage three breast cancer, often shares updates about her health with her fans. Recently, she opened up about how Sanjay Dutt’s journey with stage 4 cancer inspired her during chemotherapy. She shared a lengthy post on social media, penning down her thoughts.

Hina Khan shared a video of Sanjay Dutt on Instagram, praising his strength and determination. She wrote, "Wow, a fourth-stage cancer survivor. He was hung upside down for six hours right after chemotherapy. What a man, what power, and what determination!"

Check out Hina Khan's post below:

Seeing his journey made her reflect on her own battle. She added, "This is the first time I’m seeing this clip—what a courageous man. He is truly inspiring. I completely relate to this because I, too, have chosen to live my life this way during chemotherapy." The clip the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared is from an interview of Dutt.

She emphasized that cancer journeys are deeply personal, saying, "This is my journey. This is how I chose to deal with it. I listen to my doctors, but I also refuse to stop living my life no matter how hard things get."

At the same time, Hina acknowledged that everyone’s experience is different. "I respect those who couldn’t do what I am doing or what Mr. Dutt and others have done. Some people try, but their bodies don’t allow them to push further. They are all fighters. Every journey is unique."

She also mentioned several other inspiring cancer survivors, including Rebecca Sperry, who continued hiking, Prachi Kulkarni, Fabiola Enriques, who ran marathons during chemotherapy, and Anthony Daniels, who pursued boxing despite his illness.

Hina Khan ended her post by reminding everyone that cancer treatment affects people differently. "There is no ‘one size fits all’ in chemotherapy. Two people with the same cancer might go through completely different experiences. For some, it’s manageable, but for others, it’s extremely tough."

In a separate post, she posted a picture of the doctor who was sitting with the Bollywood actor. She mentioned he is “the FATHER OF ONCOLOGY in INDIA Dr. Suresh Advani” and shared how he inspired her to carry on with life during chemotherapy.