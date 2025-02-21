Hina Khan lives life queen size as she soaks up the sun in style; check out her stunning picture
Popular actress Hina Khan took to social media to share a stunning click from one of her recent beachside vacations.
Hina Khan, one of the most loved actresses in the television industry, never fails to impress her fans. The actress who is currently battling stage three breast cancer recently treated her followers to a glimpse of her relaxing beach day. Fans love how the actress continues to remain positive even in the face of adversity.
On February 21, Hina Khan uploaded a picture of herself chilling on a bean bag by the beach, soaking up the sun in casual denim shorts, a tee shirt, and stylish sunglasses. A black cap and white sneakers complimented her outfit. She looked effortlessly stylish, enjoying a peaceful moment by the shore. Captioning the post, she wrote, "Just living my life.. #QueenSize Bohot saara pyaar, Spread Love."
Check out Hina Khan's post below:
Her fans were quick to flood the comment section with love and admiration, praising her carefree vibe and positive attitude. Many called her a true queen, while others admired her for always spreading love and good energy. One user wrote, "Lots of love hina stay always happy n keep smiling." "Well played with vitamin D," wrote another. While others dropped red heart emojis.
Hina Khan continues to inspire her fans, not just with her work but also with her approach to life. The actress continues to fulfill her work commitments and balance chemotherapy and her cancer treatment. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress updates about her health and cancer journey on social media.
Speaking about her professional life, Hina Khan rose to fame after playing the lead role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also seen in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11, and in both shows, she emerged as the first runner-up. Apart from this, she played the antagonist in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and was also seen in Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.
Hina Khan finds strength in Sanjay Dutt’s cancer battle; writes, ‘What a man, what power and what determination’