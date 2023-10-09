Hina Khan masters art of layering as she serves chic Autumn fashion inspiration

Hina Khan is one of the most talented actresses in the television industry. She has been working in the industry for a long time now. Shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and other popular television dramas are in her credits. The renowned actress is also a fashionista and often sets trends on social media with her sartorial choices. With over a decade of incredible performances and an impeccable fashion sense, Hina Khan has solidified her status as a fashion icon in the television industry.

Hina Khan serves chic Autumn fashion inspiration with her latest look

Hina Khan recently set Instagram on fire with a stunning autumn-inspired ensemble that has left fashion enthusiasts swooning. In her latest post, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress showcased her autumn style with a maroon fitted midi skirt, a suede-colored turtleneck long-sleeve tee shirt, and a sleek black sleeveless jacket layered on top. This chic combination not only exemplified Hina's exquisite taste but also provided a perfect outfit idea for the upcoming light winters or the breezy autumn days. The open-toe black boots she paired with the ensemble added a touch of sophistication to the overall look. What sets Hina Khan's autumn-inspired outfit apart is how she layered the look without making it look extra. She kept her hair simple with light waves for a relaxed yet sophisticated touch.

Check out Hina Khan's outfit here:

Here's a tip for those looking to recreate Hina Khan's autumn style: start with a fitted midi skirt in warm fall hues like maroon or deep burgundy. Pair it with a turtleneck top in a complementary color and layer with a sleeveless jacket in a contrasting shade. Add open-toe boots or ankle boots to complete the look. To layer it, you can wear a light sleeveless jacket like the actress, or wear a long coat, and also a woolen scarf to steal the show. This stylish yet comfortable versatile look can easily transition from a daytime casual outfit to an evening ensemble for a chic gathering.

Hina's recent look has drawn admiration from netizens and her fans. They dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

