Hina Khan poses with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in an UNSEEN mushy PIC; He says 'This Girl, My Life'

Hina Khan is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her talent and style statement. She rose to fame from her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her role ‘Akshara’ is still fresh in the minds of viewers. Speaking about her personal life, the actress is dating Rocky Jaiswal for quite a few years now. Hina often shares adorable and cute videos with her main man on social media and fans love them.

Hina is also close to Rocky's family and often celebrates festivals and occasions with her. Today, Rocky Jaiswal shared a new picture on her Instagram story with his ladylove Hina Khan. In this photo, we see Hina and Rocky twinning in white and looking cute as they strike a pose together. Sharing this photo, Rocky added, 'This Girl, My Life'.