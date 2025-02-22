Hina Khan REACTS strongly to Rozlyn Khan's claims of her ‘lying’ about stage three breast cancer; WATCH

Hina Khan's stage three breast cancer diagnosis was heartbreaking not only for her but for her fans and all her well-wishers. Despite being in this tough stage of her life, Hina continues to inspire with her strength, dedication and optimism. However, Rozlyn Khan, who is a stage 4 cancer survivor herself, had accused Hina of lying about her stage three breast cancer diagnosis and claimed that Hina had stage 2 breast cancer. This statement shocked everyone and evoked immense backlash too. Now, Hina has reacted to Rozlyn's comment.

Hina Khan uploaded a video on her social media handle, taking an indirect or direct jibe at Rozlyn Khan for her harsh comments about her stage three breast cancer diagnosis. In this clip, Hina can be seen sipping her drink peacefully as she is sitting in a bathrobe. She wrote, "Meanwhile me in my room, Enjoying the 'Stage' of giving Zero f*cks." Sharing this video, Hina wrote in the caption, "Cleaning my Aura, one sip at a time..Oops."

Watch Hina Khan's video here-

After Hina Khan uploaded this video, fans flooded the comment section. One fan wrote, "Just Queen Behaviour," another fan commented, "You are the best," and so on the comments praising Hina continued.

The controversy erupted when Rozlyn Khan, a stage 4 cancer survivor, claimed that Hina Khan was lying about her stage three breast cancer diagnosis. Rozlyn questioned how someone battling a terminal illness could remain so active.

She even accused Hina of bribing her doctors to conceal medical reports and using her cancer diagnosis for publicity. Furthermore, Rozlyn urged Dr. Mandar Nadkarni, who is also her doctor, to disclose details about Hina Khan’s treatment, alleging that Hina was misleading the public about her condition.

Rozlyn also challenged Hina to be honest about her cancer treatment. In response, Ankita Lokhande publicly supported Hina and criticized Rozlyn for her accusations against someone who has been fighting bravely. Ankita did not hold back, calling Rozlyn "cheap" for questioning Hina’s battle with cancer.

After remaining silent for some time, Hina Khan finally addressed the ongoing controversy indirectly. Speaking about her diagnosis, the actress had disclosed being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in June 2024.