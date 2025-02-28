Hina Khan receives blessings from Dharmendra amid her stage 3 breast cancer battle; shows radiation scars

Hina Khan has become an inspiration, and how! The way she is battling stage three breast cancer is just too overwhelming and inspiring. As she is currently battling the deadly disease and recovering from it step by step, she has been receiving strength and blessings from the showbiz industry and her fans. Today, the actress showed a glimpse of a video call with Bollywood superstar Dharmendra. The megastar called to give his blessings to Hina amidst this challenging period.

Taking to her Instagram story, Hina Khan shared a glimpse of her video call with Dharmendra. Sharing this screenshot, Hina wrote, "When the OG superman of India appreciates your strength and journey and gives you his warmest blessings..Thank you for video calling me Dharam uncle us lam coming to see you soon. And love you so much."

Later, Hina Khan shared a photo from the gym. Dressed in her athleisure, the actress strongly showed her radiation scars. She wrote, "Radiated skin scars.. Also called Radiation burns.. It's ok, The marks will likely fade away over time and we will get thru this..Thr are thousand beautiful things waiting for you my girl..Belief, strength, faith, kindness and Gratitude #OneDayAtATime #ScarredNotScared."

Take a look at Hina Khan's post here-

While Hina has been battling her diagnosis with utmost courage, it is a known fact that the cancer recovery phase is challenging. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has been receiving blessings from everyone. Recently, Hina was clicked at an award function where she shared her health update while talking to the paparazzi.

While talking to a paparazzi, Hina shared, "My chemos (chemotherapy) are over and my surgery is also over. I'm on another treatment right now. I'm taking my immunotherapy and everything is going good."

Speaking about her diagnosis, Hina Khan revealed being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in June 2024.