Hina Khan remembers Siddharth Shukla as she visits physiotherapist suggested by him in Bigg Boss 14; PICS

Popular actress Hina Khan is one of the most stylish and leading actresses in the entertainment industry. It has been more than a decade since Hina is at the pedestal due to her performance and style statements. Though the diva has been away from TV screens for a while now, she is still connected to her fans on social media and regularly shares her whereabouts. For the unversed, Hina Khan and Siddharth Shukla became great friends during their stint in Bigg Boss 14. Both entered the show as seniors with Gauahar Khan to torture the new batch of contestants.

Hina Khan remembers Siddharth Shukla:

A few hours ago, Hina Khan took to her Instagram status and shared a picture as she visited a physiotherapist. Sharing a picture from the clinic, Hina thanked late actor Siddharth Shukla for suggesting the physiotherapist to her. The actress wrote, "Thank you my friend for introducing me to your therapist in BB. Miss u siddharthshukla (heart emoticon)."

The physiotherapist also replied to Hina's Instagram story and wrote, "Thank you @realhinakhan for your trust in me...Can't thank Siddharth enough ever...Miss him so much." Hina also replied to the physiotherapist's story and wrote, "He must be smiling at us from heaven."

For the uninformed, the nation woke up to heartbreaking news on September 2, 2021, when Sidharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40 due to cardiac arrest.

Hina Khan's professional life:

Hina Khan rose to fame after essaying the lead role in Rajan Shahis longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina played Akshara, and her character received immense love from the viewers. She was seen opposite Karan Mehra in the daily soap.

Hina was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 11, which was hosted by Salman Khan and in which she ranked at the second spot. At present, the diva is not appearing in any television shows but apart from that she has been doing music videos, endorsing brands, and making heads turn by walking on the ramp for some popular fashion designers.

