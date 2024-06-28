Hina Khan diagnosed with stage three breast cancer: Fully committed to overcoming this disease

Hina Khan, one of the most popular and talented actors in the television industry has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. The actress took to social media to make an announcement on the same and shared the news with her fans and well-wishers. She informed all that she is strong, and determined and mentioned her treatment has already begun.

Hina Khan informs fans about stage three breast cancer diagnosis

Taking to her Instagram, Hina Khan shared a note which read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves me and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer."

She further mentioned, "Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I'm ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

The actress asked for respect and privacy during the tough time. She also urged her fans and well-wishers to send "prayers, blessings, and love," on a concluding note.

Have a look at her post here:

Celebs extend support to Hina Khan and wish her a speedy recovery

Shortly after Hina Khan announced her stage three breast cancer diagnosis, her industry friends showed support and dropped inspiring notes in the comments section. Ankita Lokhande called the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame strong and wished for the tough time to pass.

Rashmi Desai expressed, "U have always been very strong and sending you prayer and lots of healing." Further, actors like Shraddha Arya, Aamir Ali, Helly Shah, and Gauahar Khan also dropped positive messages for Hina Khan.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "You will be fine soon..more power to you." Another netizen expressed, "Stay strong n wishing u speedy recovery." Further, a user inquired if it was a prank like that of Poonam Pandey. Such a comment read, "Yeh koyi prank toh nahi hai na? Like Poonam Pandey?"

Meanwhile, Hina is known for her performances in TV shows and movies. The actress rose to fame with her performance as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has been a part of reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. Khan has also ventured into Punjabi films apart from her projects in the OTT space.

