Hina Khan shares a glimpse of her aerial workout routine; Parth Samthaan hails the actress

Hina Khan is one of the most stylish and leading actresses in the entertainment industry. It has been more than a decade since Hina is on the pedestal due to her performance and style statements. She is a fashion icon in the television industry and never fails to impress the fashion police with her impeccable fashion sense. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain. Her followers root for her ardently and always shower their love in her photos. The actress recently shared a picture of her aerial workout.

In the post shared by the actress, she is seen hanging upside down with the assistance of a cloth rope. She has worn a black sports bra and printed tights. She shared in the captions, “Hang in there darling, you’ve got this!! BREATHE.” The actress is a fitness enthusiast and often shares her post-workout selfie on social media. The actress has also shared videos of her workout sessions on her social media handle.