Hina Khan shares a glimpse of her aerial workout routine; Parth Samthaan hails the actress
Hina Khan is one of the most stylish and leading actresses in the entertainment industry. It has been more than a decade since Hina is on the pedestal due to her performance and style statements. She is a fashion icon in the television industry and never fails to impress the fashion police with her impeccable fashion sense. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain. Her followers root for her ardently and always shower their love in her photos. The actress recently shared a picture of her aerial workout.
In the post shared by the actress, she is seen hanging upside down with the assistance of a cloth rope. She has worn a black sports bra and printed tights. She shared in the captions, “Hang in there darling, you’ve got this!! BREATHE.” The actress is a fitness enthusiast and often shares her post-workout selfie on social media. The actress has also shared videos of her workout sessions on her social media handle.
For the post, Parth Samthaan dropped raised hands emoji. Actress Lata Sabrawal also applauded her for her core strength.
Hina Khan professional life
On the professional front, Hina rose to fame with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a contestant in Season 11 of Bigg Boss, which was hosted by Salman Khan and in which she came in second place. The actress is all set to portray the role of a police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'.
Hina had marked her presence at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022 and made heads turn with her fashionable outfits. In a chat with Pinkvilla, she shared, “The experience was as always surreal! Second time around and it still felt like my first time with all the preparations, nervousness and excitement at the same time." Hina had also graced 'Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards' hosted in June this year.
