Hina Khan shares important health update amid stage 3 breast cancer battle: 'My surgery...'

Hina Khan, popularly known as Sher Khan, has been currently battling stage three breast cancer. Despite her critical health condition, the actress has been working extensively and has emerged as an inspiration for many. From doing photoshoots to spending time with her close ones to attending award functions, Hina has been doing it all with great enthusiasm and leaving all stunned with her strength. At a recent event that she attended, Hina shared a major health update about her condition.

Hina Khan recently attended an event in the city and looked extremely gorgeous. While talking to a paparazzi, Hina shared an important health update, "My chemos (chemotherapy) are over and my surgery is also over. I'm on another treatment right now. I'm taking my immunotherapy and everything is going good."

Speaking about her diagnosis, Hina Khan revealed being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in June 2024. This heartbreaking news left everyone in shock and distressed. Blessings, prayers, and good wishes have been pouring from everyone for Hina.

Amidst this difficult journey, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has been overcoming every challenge with courage. As she undergoes treatment, the actress has disclosed experiencing mucositis, a side effect of chemotherapy.

Recently, when Rozlyn Khan, who is a stage 4 cancer survivor herself, accused Hina of lying about her stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis. She claimed that Hina had stage 2 breast cancer. This statement shocked everyone and evoked immense backlash, too. After remaining silent for some time, Hina finally addressed the ongoing controversy indirectly. She had shared a video with the caption, "Meanwhile me in my room, Enjoying the 'Stage' of giving Zero f*cks."

Workwise, Hina Khan was also seen in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11, and in both shows, she emerged as the first runner-up. Apart from this, she played the antagonist in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.