Hina Khan shares VIDEO of woman who inspires her amid battle with breast cancer; 'We shared our stories without filters'

Hina Khan has been discussing her struggles and victories on social media as she battles breast cancer. The actress is trying her best to remain positive and find peace in what she has with her. Amid her courageous fight against the illness, Hina shared a touching video of her and a lady named Devi. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame met her during her visit to Goa.

In the clip, Hina shared that their daily conversations have gradually evolved into deep and meaningful exchanges, allowing them to share personal stories candidly and without any hesitation. Further, the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant mentioned that they have developed a strong bond.

Devi is heard saying, "Humesha aapke liye dua hai. Aapko kuchh nahi hoga. Aap sahi salamat rahengi. Yahi bhagwan se dua hai. Humesha main aapke saath hun" (I always pray for you. Nothing will happen to you. You will be safe. This is my prayer to God. I am always with you).

Praising Devi, Hina wrote, "Meet Devi. Another addition to the series of people who inspired me. We used to meet every day at the beach in Goa and we became so friendly that we shared our stories without filters. Her raw generosity and affection without any self interest will always stay close to my heart. Thank you for all your Duas and Blessings. You inspire me, Devi."

Advertisement

Take a look at the post here:

In addition to this, Hina Khan also shared a string of photos from her spiritual visit to Haji Ali Dargah Shareef in Mumbai. In the caption, she expressed, "FAJR at Haji Ali..Jumma Mubarak Dua."

Only recently, the actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared a photo of her last standing eyelash. Accompanying the image was a heartfelt note in which she revealed the profound emotional attachment she had to this lone eyelash, describing it as her source of motivation.

As of now, Hina is nearing the end of her chemotherapy. Her openness about her treatment encourages others facing the same challenge to stand strong and hope for positivity.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: PIC: Hina Khan feels ‘grateful for everything’ as she battles breast cancer; actress’ inspiring note demonstrates her strong spirit