Hina Khan suffers injury while shooting on set; shares video of bandaged foot

Hina Khan, one of the leading actresses of the television industry enjoys immense fan following on social media. The actress who became a household name with her portrayal of Akshara in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been part of numerous tv shows over the years. To keep her fans entertained and updated, she maintains an active social media presence. From posting pictures from her photoshoot to updating about her professional life, the actress makes sure to post everything. Now, she took to social media to share about her foot injury.

Hina Khan suffers foot injury

Hina Khan is preparing for her debut in the Punjabi film sector with the movie Shinda Shinda No Papa. During the shooting of the film yesterday, the actress suffered a foot injury. She kept her followers informed by sharing a video on her Instagram stories, showcasing her foot wrapped in a well-secured crepe bandage. She accompanied the video with the caption: "Back to the grind." Tagging her manager in the post, she wrote, "Ek din ka rest toh de deti." The video shows Hina Khan in front of the camera sitting on the couch, all dressed and ready for her shot. She kept the injured foot up on a stool in front of her and made a face that show she is in pain.

Take a look at the post that Hina Khan shared:

She also uploaded a selfie next in the same outfit which she captioned, "No matter what life throws at you, SMILE, I ain't giving up."

The actress uploaded a reel yesterday where she is seen surprising her mother at home. The video shows her struggling to walk with her bandaged left foot. She leans on one side as she drags the other foot and makes her way to the sofa. As her mom hugs her, she asks her to be gentle as her foot hurts. Many fans expressed their concerns and asked her about the injury. One user wrote, "Ye kya hua pair me?" Another commented, "How did you get hurt?" In the long caption, she wrote at the bottom, "Don’t bother about my foot..its ok."

