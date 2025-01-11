Hina Khan sums up 2024 in two posts, calling it ‘Lifetime’s Experience’; Ektaa Kapoor calls her ‘warrior queen’
Hina Khan took to social media today to share a 2024 photo dump that features pictures from her personal moments, her battle with cancer, family vacation and more.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan, who is diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, took to social media to share her photo dump of 2024. The pictures show some of the major moments of her life and the experiences she went through that year. She made two posts that caught everyone's attention.
On January 9, Hina Khan made the first post that features pictures of her from the holy city of Mecca, the actress enjoying a sunset by the beach with her boyfriend, her family vacation to Landour, moments from shoots, treatment at the hospital, and the actress holding her hair after cutting it off. The pictures will give goosebumps to the viewers.
Check out Hina Khan’s post below:
Along with the photos, she wrote a long caption. It starts with, “2024 Photodump.. A year that was equal to a Lifetime’s Experience. This year was full of shocks, pain, tears, small joys, scars, thousands of stitches, positivity, hope, faith, happiness and a lot of Love.”
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress also added that this year taught her patience, endurance, discipline, determination, and gratitude. Her caption continued, “I couldn’t have possibly expressed all of it even in 500 pictures but somehow managed to put it out in two Lots. This being the first of the Two..Will share the next in a bit..”
Soon after the first post came the second one. In the following post’s caption, she manifested good health and wished for the new year, 2025 to be kind. The pictures show her battle with the deadly disease, how her family and close ones are supporting her, the moments she didn’t let cancer bring her down, and some celebration.
Shraddha Arya, Shubhaavi Choksey, Himanshi Khurana, and Shilpa Khatwani, among others, commented on her post, appreciating her strength and showing their love and support. Ektaa Kapoor wrote, “Warrior Queen,” while actress Sunita Rajwar commented, “Ameen.”
Pinkvilla sends strength and positive energy to Hina Khan!
