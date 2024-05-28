Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been reigning supreme on the TRP charts for a long time now. The drama, which is beautifully maintaining its legacy at a time when shows are wrapping up within a matter of months, has seen many talented actresses playing key roles. Ever wondered how much they earn for their work in a single episode?

Take a quick glance at the per episode fees of the female actors from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata actresses per episode fees

1. Hina Khan

Hina Khan is one of the highest-paid actresses on TV. As per the reports, she was compensated an impressive figure of nearly Rs 1.5 lakh per episode during her concluding days on Rajan Shahi’s show. Hina was one of the key figures to begin the series in 2009. She essayed the central character of Akshara for almost 7 years before calling it quits in 2016.

2. Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi took over the command of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after Hina Khan's exit and established it further. She played the lead role of Akshara's daughter, Naira. Reports suggest that the actress earned Rs 80,000 per day for her work in the show. Shivangi made a significant contribution to the success and popularity of the family drama as her chemistry with co-actor Mohsin Khan was highly appreciated by viewers.

3. Pranali Rathod

Pranali Rathod was roped in to portray the central role of Akshara in the third generation of the longest-running Indian TV soap. She reportedly charged around Rs 50-60,000 per episode for her work.

4.Samridhii Shukla

Samridhii Shukla is currently receiving praise and affection from fans for essaying Abhira on the hit show. As per the reports, the powerhouse of talent gets around Rs 40,000 per episode.

5. Garvita Sadhwani

Garvita Sadhwani, who has been part of Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si too, stepped into the shoes of Pratiksha Honmukhe recently. She plays the role of Ruhi. Reports suggest that the actress receives around Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per episode for her portrayal.

6. Anita Raaj

The seasoned actress, Anita Raj is seen in the role of matriarch Dadisa aka Kaveri Poddar on the daily soap. She reportedly earns an estimated amount of Rs 25,000 per episode for her character.

7. Shruti Ulfat

Shruti Ulfat appears as Vidya Poddar in the TV show. Her brilliant portrayal reportedly gets her around Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per episode.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by Etimes. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com

