Hina Khan to Shraddha Arya: TV actresses who played onscreen mothers at young age

There was a time in the Indian Television industry when actresses were reluctant to play onscreen mothers. The trend is still continuing as we have seen many lead actresses quitting the show after generational leaps in the plot, they simply refuse to play young mothers on screen. However, there were also some actresses who had no issues playing young mothers on screen. So, let us look at the top 5 television actresses who played mothers onscreen at a young age

Hina Khan

The Big Boss 11 stunner Hina Khan rose to massive fame after playing the role of Akshara Singhania in the romantic drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was in her mid-20s but she did not shy away from playing a mother to big adults Naksh and Naira played by Rohan Mehra and Shivangi Joshi.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is known for her charm and methodical acting skills. Shweta’s talent first came to notice with the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Little does anyone know she was just 23 years old when she played an onscreen mother to almost 5 adults on the show. The actress still continues to look graceful and fit.

Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha has won many awards for her exceptional acting skills and commanding screen presence. Sriti’s romantic drama Kumkum Bhagya was a blockbuster on trp charts and her character Pragya ended up becoming a household name. After the show took a generational leap, Sriti continued to be a part of the show and accepted playing a young mother to two adults with her onscreen daughter being her same age in real life.

Divyanka Tripathi

The talented Divyanka Tripathi has been part of the television industry for many years. She has given blockbuster shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka got massive popularity from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and she also did not shy away from playing a young mother of 34 years to 2 adults.

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya has always been the talk of the Television town. She is known for giving beauty goals, especially women admiring her flawless skin. She is currently seen in the superhit drama Kundali Bhagya. The show took a generational leap recently with the story now focusing on Preeta's twin sons, however Arya is still a part of the show playing a young mother.

