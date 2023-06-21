Hina Khan's Diet Decoded: What does the 35-year-old eat in a day to stay in shape?

Hina Khan is undoubtedly one of the most popular names in the showbiz world owing to her good looks and acting skills. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is TV's favorite bahu and has completed more than a decade in the industry. After essaying the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she became a household name. She also went on to participate in the reality show, Bigg Boss 11 where she emerged as the first runner-up. Besides this, she is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her personal, as well as professional life.

Hina Khan's diet decoded

Hina Khan's fans always root for the actress. She gathered a strong fan base since her early days as Akshara and there has been no looking back since then. While it is no secret that the actress maintains a strong fitness game which is evident from her figure, fans are often curious about her diet. Workout is the key, but a proper diet is equally important. So, we have decoded Hina Khan's diet chart for you. Read on to know what's on the actress's plate.

Although the actress sticks to no specific meal plan, she is careful about what she eats. Her nutritionist takes great care of her diet and makes sure her nutritional needs are met. Her nutritionist usually provides her with a list of food items that should be on her diet and she tries to include them. The actress is non-vegetarian and eats meat and eggs, but her daily diet consists of a lot of fruits and vegetables.

Hina Khan's breakfast

Most actresses start their day with a glass of lukewarm water and Hina Khan too follows this. As soon as she wakes up, she drinks a glass of warm water with lemon and honey to detox from the inside. The actress follows it with a hearty breakfast that includes skim milk, oats or cornflakes, and an apple. She also eats one Brazil nut every day since this is packed with many health benefits. Well, when the actress is traveling, she bends the rules and treats herself to pancakes, like she did today.

Hina Khan's lunch

Throughout the day, the Pandya Store actress follows a low-carb and high-protein diet. She does not have strict meal times and eats whenever she wants to feel hungry. She also follows portion controls and even skips her meal if she is not hungry. For lunch, Hina usually eats rice or chapattis with soya chunks or dal and sabzi. This meal is accompanied by a salad.

She also takes yogurt and seasonal fruit with a handful of nuts in the evening, usually before her workout. The actress also keeps sipping coconut water throughout the day.

Hina Khan's dinner

Dinner is light and simple. The actress loves home-cooked meals. Usually, paneer or chicken is accompanied by chapattis. She also eats a bowl of vegetables.

For Hina Khan, workout and diet go hand in hand. From doing pilates to strength training to yoga, the actress focuses on keeping herself active. She also includes high-interval intensity training in her workout plan.

Hina Khan work front

On the professional front, Hina was a contestant in Season 11 of Bigg Boss, which was hosted by Salman Khan and in which she came in second place. Over the years, the actress has worked in popular TV dramas like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pandya Store, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, and others. Talking about her most recent project, the actress worked with Shaheer Sheikh in the music video Barsaat Aa Gayi, which was released a few days back.

