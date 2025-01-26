Hina Khan’s emotional tribute to boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal is pure love; actress writes ‘You are truly a God’s Blessing’

Hina Khan, the popular actress, recently shared a deeply personal glimpse into her life. The actress, diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in June 2024, has been battling her illness with strength and determination. Despite the challenges, Hina has found unconditional support in her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, who has been by her side through it all.

On January 25, Hina Khan posted a series of touching photos on Instagram that beautifully captured their journey together. The images revealed moments of sweetness between the two– Rocky massaging her legs with oil, helping her with cold compresses, tying her heels as she sat dressed up, and even snippets of their adventures like scuba diving.

Check out Hina Khan's post below:

Along with these heartfelt snapshots, Hina penned an emotional note dedicated to Rocky, celebrating his love and care. In her message, Hina poured her heart out, calling Rocky the “best human” she knows. She revealed how he shaved his head to match hers during her treatment and only began growing his hair back when hers started to grow again.

His selflessness shone through as she described his dedication to her well-being, standing by her side even when the path was tough and showing unwavering faith in their journey together.

The couple has faced their share of hardships, including the loss of their fathers during the pandemic, but they’ve always leaned on each other for strength. Hina recounted how Rocky stayed with her during her health struggles, wearing three masks at the height of COVID-19 just to ensure she was cared for.

Through every stage of her cancer treatment—chemo, PET scans, and now radiation therapy—Rocky has been her rock. From researching the best medical options to creating a protective environment for her, he has been her guiding light. In her words, “You have created a field of impenetrable protection around me.”

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress also reflected on how Rocky’s love has taught her to love herself, calling him the best thing that has ever happened to her. She thanked him for fixing everything when it felt impossible, for making it easier to breathe and for always staying by her side.

Her post ended with a wish– “I wish such a blessing of a man is in every woman’s life.” She expressed her gratitude to Rocky, calling him “God’s blessing,” and promised to continue sharing their moments of laughter and tears for the rest of their lives.

Hina’s story moved not just her fans, but her colleagues. Gauahar Khan, Arti Singh, Sunita Rajwar, Ayesha Singh, and Rajiv Adatia, among others, showered love and blessings on the couple. Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap also commented, “God bless.” Netizens also wrote how lucky the actress is to have her boyfriend by her side.

