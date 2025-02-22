Hina Khan’s sweet gesture for boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal will make you wish for your own fairytale romance; PIC

Hina Khan never misses a chance to express her love for boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Their chemistry and strong connection continue to win hearts, making them one of the most loved couples in the industry. Today (February 22), the actress took to social media to share an adorable picture of the two.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Hina Khan shared a heartwarming picture of herself planting a kiss on Rocky’s cheek. The adorable moment, captured from behind, shows Rocky standing as Hina leans in to kiss him from the front.

Check out Hina Khan’s post below:

The picture was taken on the sets of Celebrity MasterChef, where the couple made a special appearance in one of the episodes. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Hina wrote a short caption: “My Jigar ka tukda.” Roky replied in the comment, “Same.”

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the couple’s sweet bond, flooding the comment section with love and admiration. One user wrote, “Made for each other.” Another commented, “Evil eyes off.”

Hina and Rocky have always been open about their relationship, often sharing glimpses of their special moments on social media. Ever since the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain actress’ battle with cancer began, she has been vocal about how Rocky is by her side every moment of the day. It was in June 2024 that she revealed about her stage three breast cancer diagnosis.

Speaking about her professional life, Hina Khan rose to fame after playing the lead role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also seen in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11, and in both shows, she emerged as the first runner-up. Apart from this, she played the antagonist in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and was also seen in Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.