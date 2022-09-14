Hindi Diwas 2022: Shailesh Lodha to Rubina Dilaik, TV celebs who have an excellent grasp of the language

Amitabh Bachchan Kaun Banega Crorepati host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan 's voice can give you goosebumps. His voice carries solid weight and especially when he speaks in Hindi with his contestants or addresses his fans through interviews, and blogs, it's a trance in itself.

Hindi Diwas is celebrated in India every year on September 14. As per article 343(1) of the Indian constitution, Hindi is the official language and is widely spoken. It's also the most-used language in Bollywood and the Hindi daily soaps are popular too. While every Bollywood and daily soap actor majorly converses in Hindi, there are a few who excel in this language. On the special occasion of Hindi Diwas, let's take a look at the actors from the television industry, who are often heard communicating in Hindi and have a good command of the language.

Shailesh Lodha

Shailesh Lodha is a renowned name in Indian households due to the portrayal of his character, Taarak Mehta in the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for the past 14 years. He is a poet, writer, and comedian too. Apart from acting, Shailesh also narrated the sitcom. He has been replaced by Sacchin Shroff after his exit.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik is a combination of beauty with brains. The audience has witnessed her fiery attitude in the reality show, Bigg Boss 14, where she stunned everyone with her Hindi. Her Hindi-speaking skills are also seen on the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Rohitashv Gour

Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hai! actor Rohitashv Gour too has a flair for this language and prefers to give his interviews and address his audience in Hindi.

Aasif Sheikh

Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hai! actor Aasif Sheikh, seen as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra on the show, often tries to impress his neighbour, Angoori bhabhi with his poetries in Hindi.

