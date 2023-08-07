THIS is when Sayli Salunkhe-Mohit Malik's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si will go on air

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the upcoming romantic drama starring popular actors Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe has become one of the most anticipated ones on the small screen. The initial promos of the show met with positive reviews from the audience for showing a realistic take on romance between two individuals who are in their mid-30s. The show which was postponed initially finally got its premiere date. And, it is slated for a premiere in August.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's premiere date finally out

While the audience is eagerly anticipating the premiere of the romantic drama Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the channel finally announced the premiere date of the much-awaited show. The show is set to premiere on August 21, this year. The makers recently dropped a fresh promo and it gives an idea of the storyline. The show revolves around Sayli’s Vandana and Mohit’s Rohit and Kunal. While Sayli will be playing the role of Vandana, for the very first time, Mohit will be seen essaying double roles as Rohit and Kunal.

Take a look at the new promo here

Speaking of the new promo, Vandana played by Salunkhe comes to serve tea to her father but she is late and he tells her that work comes before food. She explains to her father that her life is just like Sargam (Music) where S stands for waking up in the savera (morning), R stands for riyaas (rehearsal) of her music, G stands for her struggles of her gaana (Song) and M is the beautiful mausam (monsoon) of Mumbai.

In the recording studio as Vandana is seen singing a classical song, Rohit played by Malik criticises her song calling it bakwaas (awful). Vandana’s father encourages her to find love as life is incomplete without love but she clearly tells him that the love of her family members is enough for her. Later, she gets hit by a ball which was thrown by her neighbour Kunal also played by Malik and a group of boys. Vandana gets angry with Kunal and his friends’ actions and kicks the ball at him indicating their love-hate relationship.

All about Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

The show starring Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik will throw light on modern-day relationships and marriage. It is the journey of Vandana, a woman in her mid-30s who is single because she always prioritised her family and work before her own desires. While her family has concerns about her marriage, she has an optimistic approach towards life hoping to find everything at the right time. Soon, Vandana will cross paths with Kunal which will mark the beginning of an unusual romance beyond words. The show will start on August 21, 2023, airing on weekdays at 9 pm on Star Plus.

