Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan to feature together in a new show

Gearing up for a television comeback is the beauty diva and actress Gauri Pradhan, and what makes this return even more exciting is that she'll be joined by her husband Hiten Tejwani. This dynamic duo is all set to grace the small screen together once again, this time in an upcoming project on Sony SAB. Both of them will be prominently featured in the upcoming show titled "Pashmeena," which is currently being shot in Mumbai. The team is slated to shift their filming location to the picturesque region of Kashmir in the near future.

Let’s take a close look at the story of the show:

According to the Etimes report, a source revealed the basic plot of the story Pashmeena. The source said, “The story is based between Kashmir and Mumbai. Hiten’s character, who is married and has a child in Mumbai, travels to Kashmir where he gets involved romantically with someone else. As the story progresses, Hiten’s character will get to know that he has another daughter in Kashmir, too. The makers are keeping details about Gauri’s character under wraps for now. It will be interesting to see Gauri and Hiten together on screen after eight years. They were last seen in the TV show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi.”

In the early 2000s, this dynamic pair once reigned over television screens, captivating audiences with their remarkable on-screen chemistry and remarkable portrayals in popular series like "Kutumb" and "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi." However, it has been quite a while since we last witnessed their captivating presence together on screen.

Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan’s love story:

The off and on-screen couple is one of the most loved couples in the Indian household. The duo first met each other on the set of a TV commercial. The couple then met on the set of Kutumb where they both worked opposite to each other. Their off-screen chemistry started gearing up. Gauri and Hiten tied the knot in a private ceremony that took place in April 2004, in Gauri’s hometown, Pune. In November 2009, the couple was blessed with twins, a boy, and a girl completing their little family of four.

Pinkvilla family wishes Hiten and Gauri good luck for their upcoming show!

