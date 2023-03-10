Hiten Tejwani and Niti Taylor's dance video goes viral, fans shower love: WATCH

Popular Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 has become the new talk of the town. The show is gaining huge recognition and positive response from the audience. Initially, people were skeptical about how the new season will fare without Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar AKA Ram and Priya. But, this generational leap has brought new twists and turns with time.

Recently, Hiten Tejwani posted a video of himself dancing with Niti Taylor on an old song "Jaane Kahan Mera Jigar Gaya Ji". Both of them can be seen twinning in blue. Hiten wore a blue sherwani while Niti wore a beautiful blue lehenga.

"The whole idea is to have fun and we just do that . Another one with @nititaylor," the caption read.

Fans started to shower the post with love and comments as soon as the video went viral". One fan commented, "Waaah Dance with "PAPA" to which Hiten Tejwani replied, "Lagta hai breakup hua hai". Another fan commented, "Cutest duo this is so cute loved it ". Another wrote," Niti like little baby trying to copying her dad ".

In the show, Hiten is playing the character of Lakhan Kapoor who happens to be Ram Kapoor's younger brother who has taken over the business and is an uncle to Ram and Priya's children while Niti plays Prachi Kapoor, the younger daughter of Ram and Priya who sees her uncle as a father figure as she had never seen her parents.

About Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 aired on August 2021 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles. But since February 2023, the story has taken a generation leap with new faces Niti Taylor, Randeep Rai, Pooja Banerjee, and Leenesh Mattoo including Hiten Tejwani.

