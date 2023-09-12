Hiten Tejwani's romantic drive with wife Gauri Pradhan sparks fan love

Hiten Tejwani is one of the most versatile actors in the television industry. From starting his career in 2000 to portraying massive roles on OTT and television, the actor has stood still like a rock. The actor was recently seen in Kaala and people have really appreciated his part. The actor got married to Gauri Pradhan in 2004 and next year they will be celebrating their 20th anniversary. The couple is adored by fans and is often called couple goals.

The actor recently posted a video on his Instagram handle where fans can see he is taking his wife on a beautiful drive when it is raining in Mumbai. The actor posted the story with a beautiful song in the background.

Hitin Tejwani gets fans to sway on 'Farq Hai'

He posted the romantic getaway in Mumbai rain with his wife and captioned it, "Farq hai …farq hai …" with heart emojis. This post gives major couple goals vibes which even got fans into a frenzy.

A fan wrote, "Sir I wants to say just u love Gauri Mam lots of." Another fan noted, "Kaha chale jiiiii (where you are both going?)". A fan commented, "So sweet...lovebirds" while another fan stated-"Eternal beautiful and favorite couple".

Hitin Tejwani Professional Front

Hiten has been featured in many popular shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Ache Lagte Hai season 2, and Bigg Boss 11. He is currently seen in Kaala on the OTT platform.