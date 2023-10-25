Hitten Ttejwani reminisces Kutumb days with wife Gauri Pradhan ahead of their show Pashminna's release: Watch

Popular celeb couple Hitten Ttejwani and Gauri Pradhan is one of the most famous and adored couples in the telly world. The duo has been a part of the industry for more than a decade now and has worked in numerous hit shows. Now, after 8 long years, Hitten Ttejwani and Gauri are all set to star together in a new upcoming show Pashminna. Ahead of the release of this show, the couple's fans can't keep calm and have taken to social media to express excitement.

Hitten Ttejwani reminisces Kutumb days

A few minutes ago, Hitten Ttejwani shared a post on his social media handle where we saw a clip of his beautiful scenes with Gauri Pradhan from their show Kutumb. For those who don't know, the lovebirds fell in love with each other while working for Kutumb. This post was shared by a fan and Hitten reshared it on his account and wrote, "Thank you Amenasyedahasan..Posting it here from your feed.." The caption of this post read, "welcome back onscreen my sweethearts after 8 years @hitentejwani @gpradhan so excited to see u guys chemistry again."

Take a look at Hitten Ttejwani's post here-

Speaking about Hitten Ttejwani and Gauri Pradhan's upcoming show, Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke will premiere today October 10, at 9:30 pm on Sab TV. The show features Nishant Singh Malkani and Isha Sharma in lead roles. It also stars Krissann Barretto, Angad Hasija, and others in pivotal roles.

Also, Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke show will mark the seventh collaboration between Hitten and Gauri after Kutumb, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan and Nach Baliye 2. For the uninformed, Hitten Ttejwani was recently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.

Hitten Ttejwani and Gauri Pradhan's personal life

Hitten Ttejwani and Gauri Pradhan met for the first time in Hyderabad while shooting for a commercial. As it was destined, Hitten and Gauri were co-incidentally cast together in Kumtub as lead pairs. Their on-screen chemistry in the show was loved by the audiences and they became household names. However, their reel love soon turned into a real one and both started dating. They were again starred together as a couple in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and that's when the couple decided to tie the knot.

Hitten and Gauri got married on April 29, 2004, in Pune and held a reception on May 9, 2004 in Mumbai. It was November 11, 2009, when the couple embraced parenthood for the first time and welcomed twins a son and a daughter.

