Holi 2023: Karanvir Bohra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and others share a glimpse as they celebrate the festival

Holi- the festival of colors, is being celebrated today, March 7, with great enthusiasm and zeel, and we can't wait to gorge those gujjyas and splash colors on our loved ones. The festival marks the change of seasons from winter to spring and also celebrates the victory of good over evil. On this auspicious festival, our celebs such as Karanvir Bohra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Jay Bhanushali, and others share a glimpse of their Holi celebration with their fans on social media.

Let's look at how celebs are celebrating Holi:

Karanvir Bohra:

Karanvir Bohra took to his Instagram handle and shared a video with his wife, Teejay Sidhu, as they celebrate Holi at a beach. The two look extremely happy as they splash colors on each other. Sharing this clip, Karanvir captioned, "Kitna mazza aaraha hai!... #happyholi everyone.. @bombaysunshine."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares a glimpse of her first Holi after marriage with her husband Shanawaz Shaikh. The actress dropped a video on her social media handle as she plays Holi with her fans. Sharing this video, she wrote, "From US to you all a very happy HOLI. Play safe & God bless you all."

Jay Bhanushali:

Jay Bhanushali also shared an adorable video as he celebrated Holi with his foster son Rajveer. In this clip, we see Jay and Rajveer in a water balloon fight and throwing balloons at each other. Sharing this video, Jay wrote, "Happy Holi to all.. @tarajaymahhi is traveling with @mahhivij in #Indonesia so will miss her this Holi but @rajveercutestar knows how to make me happy #happyholi #holihain."

Jasmin Bhasin:

Taking to her Instagram story, Jasmin Bhasin shared a post and wished her fans 'Happy Holi'

