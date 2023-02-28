Holi fever grips Karan Kundrra as he posts stunning pics with Nishant Bhatt

The festival of colours Holi is just around the corner and just like any other individual, the celebrities are also eager to celebrate it with a lot of pomp. Recently, TV actor Karan Kundrra shared a picture with his fellow Bigg Boss 15 contestant and choreographer, Nishant Bhatt, where the two can be seen playing with gulaal. Karan emerged as runner up while Nishant became the 4th runner up of Bigg Boss season 15. In the post shared on Karan's Instagram, both of them are seen wearing white kurta and jackets with gulaal on the faces, which indicates their excitement for the upcoming festival.

'Hey Beerrie ', the caption read.

Karan Kundrra’s career

Karan Kundrra made his television debut with Kitani Mohabbat Hai on NDTV Imagine in 2009 where his character Arjun Punj became a household name. His chemistry with his co-star Kritika Kamra was loved by the audience. Later, he acted in Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Dil Hi Toh Hai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He went on to host shows like: MTV Roadies, MTV Love School and Dance Deewane Juniors.

He was also part of Bollywood films like Mubarakan and 1921.

Nishant Bhatt's career

Nishant Bhat started his career as choreographer in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa in 2007. Ankita Lokhande was choreographed by him in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 4 in 2010 and then he went on to choreograph Gia Manek in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 5 in 2012. He also choreographed few seasons of Nach Baliye as well.

He rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 15 along with Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and many more. Apart from this, he also participated in the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khilaadi season 12.