Holi Recap: Shehnaaz Gill to mom-to-be Dipika Kakar; Here's how the TV stars celebrated the festival

Holi is indeed one of the most celebrated festivals in India! This year the festival of colors was celebrated on March 7 with enthusiasm and zeal. Social media was flooded with Holi pictures and videos of celebs attending several Holi bashes in one day. Not only these stars made stunning appearances in pristine white outfits but were also on their toes to celebrate this festival in a grandeur manner. Though the festival is over but the Holi fervor still remains as celebs are continuously sharing snaps of their celebration.

Take a look at how our favorite TV stars celebrated Holi:

Shehnaaz Gill:

Shehnaaz Gill definitely had a blast as she celebrated Holi with her friends. Taking to her social media handle, the actress shared several pictures and videos as she had a gala time at a Holi event. Sharing these snaps, Shehnaaz wrote,"Rang bhari Holi,Khushiyoo wali Holi, Meri tumhaari sabki hai, Happy wali Holi!!" Her brother Shehbaz Badesha also dropped heart emoticons on her post.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim:

Parents-to-be Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim also had a small yet adorable Holi celebration. In these two pictures shared by Shoaib on his Instagram handle, we see Dipika cradling her baby bump as she poses for the pictures. We also see pink colourful handprints of Shoaib and Dipika on her baby bump which is too cute to handle. Both were seen twinning in white ethnic outfits as they posed for the cameras. Sharing these snaps, Shoaib wrote, "Happy holi aap sabko."

Nikki Tamboli:

Popular diva Nikki Tamboli also shared a glimpse of her Holi celebration with her fans. She took to her social media handle and shared a few photos wherein she is seen decked up in a pink kurta and clad in colors. Sharing these photos, Nikki wrote, "Happy holiiiiiii."

Dheeraj Dhoopar:

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora took to her social media handle and shared a few pictures of their Holi celebration. We also see their son Zayn celebrating Holi along with his parents. Sharing these snaps, Dheeraj wrote, "Happy Holi."

Ankita Lokhande:

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain hosted a grand star-studded Holi celebration which was attended by several A-listers of the industry. Celebs such as Tusshar Kapoor, Aparna Dixit, Arjun Bijlani, Neha Swami, Shefali Jariwala, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Parag Tyagi, Srishty Rode, Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal, Rahul Vaidya, Chetna Pande, Vikas Gupta, Yuvika Choudhary, Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu, and others also marked their presence at Ankita and Vicky's Holi bash 'AnViKiRaasLeela'.

Ankita took to her social media handle and shared a few pictures with Vicky Jain wherein both look beautiful decked up in yellow outfits. Sharing this post, the actress captioned, "Another year, Another #AnViKiRasleela! Happy Holi everyone."

Nia Sharma:

Popular actress Nia Sharma also gave a glimpse into her Holi celebration. In this video, the actress showed how we step out of the house in clean outfits to celebrate the festival and how we return home. Sharing this clip, Nia wrote, "Kitna bhi style maar lo.. Asliyat bahar aati hi hai after a point. Happy Holi Guyssssssss."

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni:

Power couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni also shared a few pictures on their Instagram handle and wished fans 'Happy Holi'. In these photos, we see Jasmin and Aly posing with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa and their son Laksh, Punit Pathak, and Nidhy Moony Singh Pathak.

