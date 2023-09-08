'Hope the night stories didn't haunt you': Zain Imam, Sehban Azim drop quirky birthday wishes for Reem Shaikh

Reem Shaikh is celebrating her birthday today, and on this occasion, let’s take a look at some heart-warming wishes.

Written by Harshika Bhatia Published on Sep 08, 2023   |  01:20 PM IST  |  492
Zain Imam, Sehban Azim, Reem Shaikh
Today marks the birthday of celebrated TV actress Reem Shaikh, and it's a day filled with love and well-wishes pouring in from all quarters. The young starlet has been inundated with heartfelt birthday greetings from her friends, devoted fans, and well-wishers. Reem kicked off her celebration with a midnight blast, enjoying the moment to the fullest. Joining in the birthday festivities, several television celebrities like Sehban Azim, Aly Goni, and many others showered their blessings and warm wishes on the actress as she entered her sweet 21st year. 

Celebrities wish Reem Shaikh on her 21st birthday:

Telly celebrities began their day by showering Reem Shaikh with heartfelt birthday wishes as she turned 21. The actress took to her Instagram Stories to reshare these warm greetings from her industry peers, making her special day even more memorable. Let's take a quick look at the birthday wishes. 

Sehban Azim

Sehban Azim, renowned for his role as Dr. Yuvraj Oberoi in "Dill Mill Gayye," extended a heartfelt birthday wish to Reem Shaikh on her 21st birthday. Taking to his Instagram story, he wrote, "Happy Birthday @reem_sameer8 lots of love and happiness!"

Archana Gautam 

Model and beauty pageant titleholder Archana Gautam shared a hilarious picture of herself with Reem Shaikh from the set of Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull as she extended her birthday wishes to the young actress.

Aly Goni

Actor Aly Goni joined the chorus of birthday wishes for Reem Shaikh by sharing a beautiful picture of her on his Instagram story and extending his warm birthday greetings. 

Zain Imam

Reem Shaikh's good friend, Zain Imam, extended his birthday wishes to the newly turned 21-year-old actress. He shared a picture from Reem Shaikh and Arshad Khan's birthday celebration and wrote, "Happy birthday to u two! Hope the night stories didn’t haunt u." 

Neha Adhvik Mahajan

Makeup artist Neha Adhvik Mahajan celebrated Reem Shaikh's birthday by sharing warm wishes on her Instagram. She posted a picture of herself with Reem, where the two soul sisters were seen twinning in vibrant yellow outfits.

Siddharth Nigam

Old friend Siddharth Nigam extended his warm birthday wishes to Reem Shaikh on his Instagram account. He shared Reem's birthday post on his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday @reem_sameer8. May God bless you abundantly on this special day of yours."

Here’s wishing Reem Shaikh a very happy birthday!

Credits: Aly Goni, Siddharth Nigam, Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Zain Imam, Archana Gautam, Sehban Azim's Instagram

