'Hope this…': Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Jiya Shankar extends support to fan whose daughter is battling lung disease

Jiya Shankar has been in the news since she entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Her stint on the show has been quite fruitful. From her equation with bestie Avinash Sachdeva and Falaq Naaz to her apparent growing proximity with Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan), everything about Jiya grabbed headlines. Even after her exit from the house, she made news with her music video with Abhishek titled Judaaiyyan. The actress has often expressed her love and gratitude for fans and always tries to cheer them up with her gestures. Recently, Jiya acknowledged a fan facing a turbulent situation with a close family member suffering from ILD (Interstitial lung disease).

Jiya Shankar pens a motivating message to her fan

The Ved actress recently learned about a fan's daughter battling ILD and took to her social media account to share her feelings and also to motivate the fan. She wrote "My heart goes out to you and your daughter! I pray she fights through/out of this. Prayers can go a long way and alot of us are and shall pray for your daughter's health. May she live a healthy life full of love & laughter without worrying about her health. Hope this msg helps whoever is/goes through ILD.”

The actress added, “Thank you for spreading awareness, stay strong and may Bappas blessings always shine upon you and your family. Give my love to your daughter".

Have a look at the tweet by Jiya

For the unversed, Jiya Shankar has been quite vocal about everything she sees on social media. When a few Manisha Rani fans accused her of maligning her (Manisha’s) name, she posted a fun video taking a jibe at the fans. Time and again, the actress has also addressed trolls on their hateful comments.

Jiya's journey in the industry

The actress started off her career with Meri Hanikarak Biwi followed by other television shows like Kaatelal & Sons, and Pishachini. Jiya got her big break in the Marathi and Hindi movie Ved co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza Deshmukh. The actress also tried her hands at hosting before entering the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. As far as her personal life is concerned, she has been linked with co-actor Paras Arora, before.

