Surabhi, a popular ‘90s show aired on Doordarshan, was hosted by Renuka Shahane and Siddharth Kak. It was an Indian cultural magazine show that highlighted the local cultures of the country. In a recent conversation, the show presenter Kak shared that they would receive over 14 lakh postcards from viewers, which is why they entered the Limca Book of World Records.

Surabhi made it to the Limca Book of World Records

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Surabhi host Siddharth Kak revealed they would receive over 14 lakh postcards from viewers, so they entered the Limca Book of World Records. He talked about the unexpected response from the viewers and said that initially, they received letters, but since it was time-consuming, they asked viewers to send postcards.

Siddharth Kak said, "In the first couple of months, we got around 4 to 5, 10-15, 100 to 200 letters. After four to five months, we started getting around five thousand letters, and it started getting unmanageable. So I said how do we do it as opening each letter was time-consuming. It would take around four days to read all the letters, and we had our show every week. So we asked the viewers to send us a postcard.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Here's a glimpse of the classic show:

He also revealed that because of the huge amount of postcards they received, the Ministry of Communication increased the price and introduced competition postcards. Since postcards were an essential method of communication during that time, the government subsidized them.

"The purpose of the postcard got hijacked because of the TV show. We started getting a lot of postcards. We even made it to the Limca Book of World Records. We used to receive 1.4 million (14 lakh) postcards in a week,” added Kak.

He also revealed that once he got a call from the Andheri post office saying there was no space to keep the postcards they received for the show. So, he had to hire a tempo to collect the bags of postcards. “I think the amount was so much that the post office complained to the Ministry of Communication that this is for poor farmers, who are these Surabhi guys, nikalo inko (ask them to leave). They then increased the cost of the postcard to Rs 2," concluded the television presenter.

For the unversed, Surabhi aired from 1990 to 2001. Renuka Shahane was Siddharth Kak's co-host. It was initially telecast on Doordarshan but later moved to Star Plus on Sunday morning.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, May 18: Anupama refuses to ignore Paritosh’s mistakes; he wishes to break her ego