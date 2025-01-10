Hours after Dhanashree Verma broke silence on divorce rumors, Yuzvendra Chahal issues statement saying 'may or may not be...'

Hours after Dhanashree Verma released an official statement amidst divorce rumors with Yuzvendra Chahal, the latter has now broken the silence on the ongoing speculations about trouble in their paradise. Taking to his social media handle, Chahal posted a lengthy note and said that 'certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true' have caused 'immense pain' to him and his family.

The note read, "I am grateful to all my fans for their unwavering love and support, without which I wouldn't have come this far. But this journey is far from OVER!!! As there are still many incredible OVERS left to deliver for my country, my team, and my fans!!! While I am proud to be a sportsman, I am also a son, a brother, and a friend. I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true."

Further, as a son, a brother, and a friend, Yuzvendra Chahal requested everyone to refrain from engaging in the speculations, as such developments have caused immense pain to him and his family. The leg spinner highlighted the values instilled by his family and mentioned that he has always been taught to wish well for others and achieve success through dedication and hard work.

Lastly, Chahal concluded, "I remain committed to these values. With Divine Blessings, I shall forever strive to seek your love & support and not sympathy."

For the uninitiated, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have hit the headlines ever since reports of them heading for divorce surfaced. They have even unfollowed each other on social media.

