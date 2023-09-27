‘How can it be real if…’: Bigg Boss 14’s Rahul Vaidya calls friendship formed on show ‘seasonal’

Rahul Vaidya, the singer who enjoys fame as a popular personality in the television and showbiz world is the newest daddy in town. He and actress Disha Parmar welcomed a baby girl on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The singer was one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 14, where he ended up as the first runner-up. His stint in the controversial show garnered immense attention because of audience saw his lover-boy side and also the occasional conflicts he got into.

Rahul Vaidya on ‘seasonal’ friendship in Bigg Boss

Now, years after his stint in Bigg Boss 14, the singer tweeted a post today sharing his thoughts on friendship in the Bigg Boss house. He called the friendships ‘seasonal’ ones and that’s why they do not last. Rahul Vaidya tweeted, “Some people are asking me why relationships/friendships of big boss don’t last ?? Areee bhai Tv ki dosti tv ki hi hoti hai! How can it be real if its foundation is only not real ?? Wo sab “seasonal” friendships/relationships hoti hain! FACT!”

Friendships on Bigg Boss

Friendships and love stories blooming on Bigg Boss are not uncommon. In the latest Bigg Boss OTT 2, viewers were treated with many such bonds; Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt, Palak Purswani and Akanksha Puri. In the last Bigg Boss 16, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, and Abdu Rozik formed a beautiful friendship and they still maintain the bond. The previous seasons also gifted such rare bonds.

Talking about Rahul Vaidya’s bond with Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants, he forged a friendship with Aly Goni and they are still in touch. Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, and Jasmin Bhasin are good friends and can be seen supporting each other.

Rahul Vaidya reacts to netizens' question

A few agreed with the singer's tweet, but many commented that not all friendships are fake and attached pictures of Manisha Rani and Ahishek Malhan. One user commented, "Please confirm kardo ye jiya ke liye tha kya kyuki recently usne hi suru kiya bigg Boss ke baad?" To this, Rahul posted another tweet and wrote, "Ab aap log aag lagana aur alag alag naam likhna shuru karo .. Kyunki Twitter pe aapka yahi kaam hai. If it was about any of my friends or people I know I would have told them directly. I don’t need to send an indirect message to anyone."

