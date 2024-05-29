BB17’s Rinku Dhawan has THIS to say about Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel’s breakup

Bigg Boss 17 grabbed eyeballs for highlighting the love lives of the celebrities inside the controversial house. Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel’s on-and-off relationship kept the audiences hooked. However, after the show, the duo called it quits. Rinku Dhawan, a fellow contestant has now reacted to Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel’s breakup.

In a recent interaction with Etimes, Rinku Dhawan, who stayed with the ex-couple for nearly two months shared her reaction to their breakup. The actress called them sensible people and showed her confidence in the fact that they would handle the situation well.

Rinku talks about Isha-Samarth parting ways

Rinku Dhawan said that Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel are at such an age where they will face these circumstances. She stated that they both are grown up and smart enough to have a hold on the situation.

The seasoned actress quoted, “Bahut tez hain aajkal ke bachche (Today’s kids are very clever). My own son is 22-years old and today’s youngsters are very smart. I am sure Samarth will handle everything.”

In the same conversation, the Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actress, who developed a bond with Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Jigna Vora inside the glass-walled house, revealed that she is still in touch with them.

“I speak to Jigna ji, Munawar and Abhihsek also. I speak to Neil-Aishwarya over text. We all are busy with work. I spoke to Munawar, he was hospitalized,” she added.

Rinku Dhawan on joining Udaariyaan

Speaking about portraying Avinesh’s stepmother post a generation leap in Udaariyaan, Rinku wished to keep up with viewers’ expectations and maintain the legacy of the show.

She said, “I just hope the way Abhishek, Isha, Priyanka and Ankit have taken the show to new heights, we also manage to create the same magic.”

The 47-year-old actress also opened up on shifting her base to Chandigarh for Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s show. She credited Bigg Boss for teaching her to stay away from the family.

Rinku said that though she had outdoor shoots earlier also, this time is different as she has shifted permanently to a new place. She expressed her excitement at playing a significant part in the new show but also admitted that feeling homesick is natural.

