How did Bigg Boss 18 fame Chum Darang secure role in Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Chum Darang, who became a household name after her stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 18, had earlier worked in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's blockbuster film Gangubai Kathiawadi. In the reality show, the actress was loved for her unfiltered and genuine personality and received immense love. Recently, on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, Chum Darang revealed how she bagged a role in the Alia Bhatt starrer and shared her experience of working with the filmmaker.

On Bharti Singh's podcast, Chum Darang was asked to reveal how she secured a role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She revealed, "I took my grandmother to Delhi who had a knee pain. It was me and my grandmother. We were staying at my brother's house, who was studying in Delhi. My grandmother is very old, in her 80s, and only we were at home. There was no one to record. She recorded my audition video."

Chum Darang continued, "The makers liked my audition video. I got a call and someone said 'I'm speaking from Bhansali's office.' I told my best friend and my best friend told me it is fake but later I realised it was not fake and then it happened."

When asked about her shooting experience with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Chum elaborated on how she was always scared. She said how she had just a few scenes with Alia Bhatt and mentioned how the filmmaker's work is perfect.

She revealed feeling scared of Bhansali always while shooting for the show. Chum even disclosed how Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself chose the color of the outfits for the characters in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Interestingly, today (February 25) Gangubai Kathiawadi completes three years to its release. The Alia Bhatt starrer was released on big screens on February 25, 2022.

Before being a contestant in Bigg Boss 18, Chum Darang showcased her acting mettle in Bollywood movies like Badhaai Do and Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, it was her stint in the controversial reality show due to which success kissed her feet and she emerged to be one of the popular celebrities.

In Bigg Boss 18, Chum's relationship with Karan Veer Mehra received immense love from fans. #ChumVeer was trending all over on internet when the show was on air. She formed a great bond with co-contestants such as Shrutika Arjun and Shilpa Shirodkar.