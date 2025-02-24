How did Karan Veer Mehra surprise Shilpa Shirodkar with his new car worth more than Rs 11 lakh? See PICS

Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar's friendship will surely win your hearts. The friendship that was formed in Bigg Boss Season 18 house, remains still the same even after the show has ended. Recently, Karan Veer received a swanky Creta car worth more than Rs 11 lakhs. For those who don't know, Karan Veer received this car as a prize for winning Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. After the formalities were completed, Karan Veer brought his car home. He even surprised his friend Shilpa Shirodkar.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shilpa Shirodkar expressed how she wished to see Karan Veer Mehra's new car and informed latter about it. She revealed how Karan Veer then arrived with his new car to surprise her. Seeing Mehra's gesture, Shilpa praised him and even congratulated him on his new car. By uploading a few photos with Karan Veer posing beside his car, Shilpa penned a caption informing fans about their conversation.

Shilpa Shirodkar's caption read, "Me: Send me a pic of you with your new car na! Karan: why picture, ruko mein aa raha hoon. Thats my karan, full of love and suprises. Congratulations karan may this just be the beginning to the many cars in your collection."

Take a look at Shilpa Shirodkar's post here-

After Shilpa shared this post, Karan Veer commented on this post and wrote, "Love u Shilpa maaam." Many fans congratulated Karan Veer for his new car.



Speaking about Karan Veer Mehra, the actor won Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 last year. He also lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss Season 18 and won Rs 50 lakhs as cash prize. In a recent interview with Bharti Singh, Karan Veer revealed that he is yet to receive cash prize of Bigg Boss.

Shilpa Shirodkar and Karan Veer's bond was formed during their stint in Bigg Boss 18. While their friendship went through several ups and downs, they emerged to be stronger. Chum Darang also formed a close bond with them and the trio is still unbreakable.