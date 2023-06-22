How did Shoaib Ibrahim react to wife Dipika Kakar's premature delivery? Ayushi Khurana reveals

Celeb couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim joyfully welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on June 21. Dipika's due date was originally expected to be in the third or fourth week of July. However, their bundle of joy arrived a month earlier, catching the new parents off guard. Shoaib took to his official social media account on June 21 to share the news of the baby's arrival. He mentioned that the baby was born in the early morning of Wednesday and that it was a premature birth. Shoaib reassured everyone that Dipika's health was stable and she was doing well.

Ayushi Khurana talks about Dipika Kakar's premature delivery:

Now, Ajooni star Shoaib Ibrahim's co-star Ayushi Khurana had a conversation with Telly Masala, where she revealed how the new parents reacted to this news. When asked about her initial reaction, Ayushi expressed, "I was shocked." Providing further details, she added, "We weren't expecting it at all. Our shoot was scheduled for the 21st, and we had planned to celebrate Shoaib sir's birthday. In the morning, Shoaib called and informed me, 'Dipika is hospitalized.' I asked, 'Why? What happened?' That's when I learned that Dipika had given birth."

Ayushi reveals Shoaib and Dipika's reactions:

Ayushi revealed that there was still a month remaining until Dipika's due date, so the early arrival of the baby caught them by surprise. She shared that even Dipika and Shoaib Ibrahim were not expecting the baby to come so soon. Describing Shoaib's reaction, Ayushi shared, "Shoaib was in a state of panic. He couldn't comprehend that the baby was born, as the baby was kept under observation." Talking about Dipika's reaction, Ayushi added, "Dipika was very excited. She was in a different zone and enjoying it."

Take a look at the post here-

Ayushi reveals how it happened:

When Ayushi met Dipika and inquired about the unexpected early delivery, Dipika explained that her water suddenly broke, and they rushed to the hospital, where the baby was soon born. Dipika shared with Ayushi that she couldn't have her pregnancy photoshoot done. The Ajooni actress also mentioned that Dipika was laughing on the way to the hospital but also had concerns because their house was still under construction, and many things were yet to be completed.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's personal life:

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love with each other during their stint in the show Sasural Simar Ka. The lovebirds then tied the knot on 22 February 2018 in Bhopal. For the uninformed, on January 22, 2023, the Sasural Simar Ka fame couple announced the news of their pregnancy by sharing pictures on their social media handle wherein they were seen wearing mom-to-be and dad-to-be white caps.

