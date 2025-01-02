How did Shweta Tiwari bag Prerna's role in Ektaa Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagi Kay?

Shweta Tiwari, known for her beauty and talent, has been an important part of the entertainment industry. The actress became a renowned face after her stint in the hit show Kasautii Zindagi Kay, where she played the Prerna. The character helped Shweta gain immense stardom and success. But do you know how she bagged the lead role in Ektaa Kapoor's hit romantic show?

In a recent interview with SCREEN, Shweta Tiwari revealed how she unexpectedly bagged Prerna's role in Kasautii Zindagi Kay. She shared that the producer of the hit show, Ektaa Kapoor, had once called her to the cabin to allegedly scold her for arriving late on sets. Shweta, who had given birth to her daughter Palak then, would often arrive late on the sets.

As Shweta reached to meet Ektaa Kapoor in her office, the actress recalled, "I was so scared to go and meet her after the pack-up. It was around 9:30-10 pm, and she was sitting on a sofa. I was scared because I was new."

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress further mentioned that Ektaa confronted her for coming late on sets. Shweta shared, "Ekta said, ‘I have heard you come late on my sets. What do you think? We will wait for you?" The actress revealed that Ektaa started laughing and offered her the role of Prerna.

The 44-year-old elaborated that Ektaa informed her about the show and explained how Prerna is her dream character. Shweta said, "She asked me if I’d be able to do it and not be late. That’s how she offered me that role."

After this interaction, Shweta was amused and couldn't believe that she was actually offered the role of Prerna. However, when she received a call for a look test, that's when she realized that the producer was serious. Shweta gave a small audition on the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and eventually bagged the role of Prerna, opposite Cezanne Khan.

Kasautii Zindagi Kay, starring Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan, was a hit romantic drama that aired from October 29, 2001, to February 28, 2008.

