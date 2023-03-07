How did Tunisha Sharma’s mother react to the news of Sheezan Khan getting bail? Read Here

Tunisha Sharma was a popular face in the television and entertainment industry and proved her acting mettle in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, and more. She had committed suicide on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Daastan-e-Kabul, in which she was playing the female lead as Princess Mariam. Actor Sheezan Khan who was playing the male lead opposite the actress had been arrested a day after the actress’s death. After more than two months, a local court in Maharashtra granted the actor bail after which he returned home.

Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita Sharma had filed a report against Sheezan accusing the actor of allegedly abetting the suicide of her daughter. She had earlier claimed that Sheezan was cheating on Tunisha. However, during the investigation, Sheezan shared that his relationship with Tunisha lasted only for three months, but they were on good terms after that. Recently Tunisha’s family reacted to the news of Sheezan’s bail. While her mother was unavailable for comment, her uncle Pawan Sharma had said that they will fight till they get justice.

Tunisha’s mother's health deteriorated in the last few months

According to a report in Times of India, Tunisha’s uncle, Pawan Sharma who had earlier shared his comments said that Vanita Sharma is not keeping well since her daughter passed away. In the last few months, she had to be admitted to the hospital twice within a few days. She also keeps on asking, “Is Tunisha returning home from the set? Has she wrapped up the shoot?” Vanita Sharma also has to take sleeping pills every night and her family is worried about her health.

Tunisha’s mother on Sheezan’s bail

Tunisha’s uncle informed them that they keep Vanita away from phones, but she got hold of somebody’s phone and read the news about Sheezan’s bail. She is in a disturbed state. So, she is currently residing in Chandigarh with Tunisha’s maternal grandfather and Pawan’s elder brother and wife. Since her memories with Tunisha are mostly in Mumbai, Pawan thinks it's best for Vanita to stay in Chandigarh. She only travels to Mumbai if she is required for legal matters.

