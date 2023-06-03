How does Dipika Kakar feel about her ‘fake’ pregnancy rumors? Sasural Simar Ka actress opens up

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are beaming with joy since the announcement of their pregnancy. The parents-to-be are making the most of their new phase and share every update with their fans. Dipika actively uploads regular vlogs on her channel where she talks about her journey into motherhood. Shoaib Ibrahim also has a different vlog. However, netizens have been reacting to these videos and often commenting that Dipika is faking her pregnancy.

Dipika Kakar on 'fake' pregnancy rumors

Comments like, "How many pillows will you change?" "She is faking her pregnancy," is common in the comment threads below her videos. Several netizens think that she is faking her pregnancy. Now, the Sasural Simar Ka actress has reacted to these rumors and opened up about how these comments affect her. In a conversation with TV Times, Dipika said, "We also feel bad, we get upset. I think the craziest thing that I heard is I'm faking the bump. And I'm like...really? Either no one in their life has ever gotten pregnant. Or if these are women, I just don't understand the thought process. Just because I have not shown my bump to them openly, my pregnancy is fake. And I won't show it. I don't have to do such things to clarify such hollow accusations. "

Shoaib Ibrahim on 'fake' pregnancy rumors

Earlier Shoaib Ibrahim also reacted to these rumors and shared that the couple doesn't let the comments bother them. He said, "We can't do anything about them because their mindset is such. We don't bother anymore. We are happy as a family. If people stop loving us then we will stay happy together." Speaking about the trolling culture, Shoaib Ibrahim slammed haters and said that people don't praise anyone these days and just troll. He accepted that there are times when these trolls affect him and Dipika. However, he also believes that when people grow in life, they are subjected to trolls.

