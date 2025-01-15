How does Kashish Kapoor feel after getting evicted from Bigg Boss 18 house? Social media influencer says ‘There is no….’

Kashish Kapoor was one of the wildcard contestants on Bigg Boss 18 and was evicted ahead of the grand finale. During her stint in the show, she was seen at loggerheads with Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee. The Splitsvilla X5 fame was recently spotted in the city and shared how she has been feeling lately after exiting the controversial house.

Talking to the paparazzi, Kashish Kapoor said, "Thoda off but achha. Kaafi achha (I feel a bit off but good, very good). There is no toxicity. So, it's good." When the shutterbugs asked her what she meant by toxicity, Kapoor mentioned, "Matlab koi 24 ghante mere sar pe sawar nahi hai. Nobody is poking me to get a reaction for 30 seconds of visibility, so I'm good."

Take a look at the video here:

In a pastel pink one-shoulder dress, Kashish looked pretty and stylish. The tied bow detail of the outfit was eye-catching.

Talking about her gameplay in Bigg Boss 18, Kashish got in an ugly spat with Eisha Singh instantly after entering the house. However, the two got cordial until the flirting video controversy stemmed. Her tiff with Avinash Mishra grabbed much spotlight, and Kashish even called the actor a 'womanizer' and 'cheap.'

In the clip that was shown to the contestants, Avinash teased Kashish for adding a bit of flirting to the house and mentioned that all the contestants were bringing their own ‘flavor’ to the show. On the other hand, Kashish stated that her friend advised her to stay away from Avinash, but she couldn’t help herself after knowing and meeting him.

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, the grand finale for the Salman Khan-hosted show is all set to take place on January 19, 2025. As of now, the show is yet to get its finalists.

ALSO READ: WATCH: BB OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul reveals her favorite from Bigg Boss 18; feels THIS contestant shouldn't be in top 6