How does Tejasswi Prakash maintain her lavish lifestyle? Know multiple income sources of Naagin 6 actress

Tejasswi Prakash, the talented and charismatic actress, has taken the Indian television industry by storm with her remarkable performances and stunning on-screen presence in numerous TV shows. Over the years, she has proved her acting mettle from TV shows to films. TV shows like Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Swargini, and others are in her credit. However, there's more to this star than meets the eye.

Tejasswi Prakash's income sources

Tejasswi leads a lavish lifestyle and often grabs the attention of her fans for the branded accessories she sports and her extravagant investments. Beyond her acting prowess, the Naagin 6 actress has seamlessly diversified her income sources that allow her to live life queen-size. From brand endorsements to social media influencing and beyond, Tejasswi's income sources are not limited to acting. In this article, we delve into the various avenues that contribute to Tejasswi Prakash's thriving financial success.

Tejasswi Prakash in television dramas, reality shows, and movies

Tejasswi's primary source of income stems from her acting career in television. With her remarkable performances in popular shows like Swaragini, Pehredaar Piya Ki, and Karn Sangini, she has garnered a substantial fan base, leading to lucrative acting opportunities. She is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 6, for which Tejasswi charges Rs. 2 lakhs per episode.

The actress also won the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, when she participated in the fifteenth season. When she won Bigg Boss 15, she took home a cash prize of Rs. 40 lakhs. Besides the winning prize, she earned Rs. 10 lakhs per week as a contestant. Besides television, Tejasswi has also explored the film industry and she made her debut with the Marathi film, Mann Kasturi Re. Most recently, she was seen in Rohit Shetty's School College Ani Life.

Tejasswi Prakash's brand endorsements and collaborations on social media

Tejasswi's popularity has attracted various brands looking for influential faces to endorse their products. Through brand endorsements and collaborations, she has secured additional income streams, endorsing products ranging from fashion and beauty to lifestyle and fitness. Tejasswi Prakash boasts a significant following on social media platforms like Instagram, where she engages with her fans and shares glimpses of her personal and professional life. Leveraging her online presence, she collaborates with brands for sponsored content, further augmenting her income. For sponsored posts on social media, the actress charges anywhere around Rs. 10-15 lakhs per post.

Other than brand collaboration, Tejasswi runs her own YouTube channel, where she creates content related to fashion, beauty, travel, and lifestyle. Monetizing her channel through ads and brand partnerships, she generates revenue while engaging with her audience in a more personal and interactive way.

Tejasswi at event and guest appearances

Tejasswi's popularity extends beyond the small screen, making her a sought-after celebrity for event appearances and guest appearances on reality shows or talk shows. Such appearances not only contribute to her income but also enhance her visibility and reach. She is also seen at different popular events across the country.

Tejasswi Prakash's personal life

Tejasswi is dating actor Karan Kundrra, with whom she participated in Bigg Boss 15. They first met each other on Ladies vs Gentlemen and then went on to participate in Bigg Boss 15, where she became the winner and Kundra was the second runner-up. The two openly express their love for each other on social media and at public events. They are also close to each others' families.

