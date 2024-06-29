How is Arjun Bijlani balancing between Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti and Laughter Chefs? Actor reveals

Arjun Bijlani, currently enjoying the success of two shows—Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, produced by Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah, and Laughter Chefs—is thrilled with how his career has evolved. He expressed his satisfaction with the diverse opportunities these shows have provided.

Arjun highlighted that Laughter Chefs, in particular, has been a fascinating experience, allowing him to showcase his culinary skills while also exploring his comedic talent.

This dual engagement has enriched his professional journey, blending intense acting with light-hearted fun, and he is grateful for the positive direction his career is taking.

Arjun Bijlani excels on-screen and balances family time with culinary talent on Laughter Chefs

The Miley Jab Hum Tum actor is excelling both on-screen with his captivating performances and off-screen in his personal life, skillfully balancing both domains. He underscores the importance of maintaining equilibrium between personal and professional commitments.

“It’s very important to have a balance between personal and professional life. I have been shooting continuously for both the shows which is why I have decided to take a break for two to three days and go on a short family trip.”Arjun said to Times Entertainment. In Laughter Chefs, Arjun demonstrates his culinary talents but also entertains the audience alongside his close friend and cooking partner, Karan Kundrra.

Take a look at Arjun Bijlani’s post:

Arjun Bijlani explores various emotions in Shiv Shakti and Laughter Chefs

Arjun Bijlani also expressed deep gratitude for his accomplishments thus far in his career to the aforementioned publication. He said that he finds it incredibly enriching and interesting, appreciating the love and support from his fans and the audience.

In the latest Laughter Chefs promo, Arjun Bijlani hilariously forgets to add dal while making sambar. When Karan Kundrra asks him about it, Arjun looks completely clueless. Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, and Krushna Abhishek burst into laughter as Arjun turns to Rahul and asks, "Which dal goes into sambar?"

Take a look at Arjun Bijlani’s post:

Arjun has also made a mark with his appearances on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and emerged as the winner of the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

