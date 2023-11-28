‘How it all started’: Pankhuri Awasthy shares PICS of Draupadi and Gautam Rode’s Karn from Suryaputra Karn

Actress and new mom Pankhuri Awasthy, who is best known for her role as Draupadi in Suryaputra Karn, took to social media to walk down memory lane. She delighted her fans with throwback pictures from the television serial Suryaputra Karn. She shared several photos with the cast as well as her husband, Gautam Rode, who was also part of the serial.

Pankhuri Awasthy shares throwback pictures from Suryaputra Karn

Yesterday, Pankhuri Awasthy uploaded three photos on social media. The first photo shows her with the cast. She wrote in the caption, “Throwback to Draupadi in Suryaputra Karn. One with the Pandavas and Lord Krishna.”

The next photo shows her as Draupadi from the serial, which she also mentioned in the caption. The last picture shows Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode all dressed up for their characters.

Uploading the beautiful photo, she wrote the caption, “Ane one with Karna (red heart emoji).” She also mentioned at the bottom, “How it all started,” indicating her first meeting with her now husband, Gautam Rode.

About Suryaputra Karn

Suryaputra Karn aired on television in 2015 and starred Gautam Rode as Karn and Pankhuri Awasthy as Draupadi. There were other popular actors essaying the roles of Kunti, Gandhari, Shakuni, and others.

It was on the sets of this serial that the couple Pankhuri and Gautam met for the first time, and they were completely smitten by each other. They became good friends and soon started dating. Everything was kept under wraps until 2017 when they announced their roka ceremony.

Although they had a private roka ceremony, their wedding was a lavish affair. In February 2018, the couple tied the knot and embarked on their happily-ever-after. This year, in July, they extended their family after they gave birth to twins.

Pankhuri and Gautam’s love story has evolved over time, and the couple are still head over heels in love with each other like they were during the initial days. They continue to share moments from their family on social media.

