How Kapil Sharma wished Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and entire team of Bhediya ahead of its release; Find Out

The Kapil Sharma Show has hooked the attention of the audience owing to its entertaining concept. Kapil Sharma and his team never fail to entertain their special guests and audience with their hilarious gigs. It has been one of the longest-running comedy reality shows on Television screens. Owing to the popularity, many celebs grace the show to promote their upcoming film and interact with the team members. Recently, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon graced the show to promote their upcoming film Bhediya.

Ahead of the release of Bhediya , Kapil Sharma took to his social media handle and shared a few pictures with the Bhediya star cast. In these photos, we see Kapil and the entire Bhediya cast is all smiles as they pose for the pictures. Sharing these naps, the comedian wrote, "Best wishes to my brother @varundvn @kritisanon @deepakdobriyal1 @nowitsabhi dir @amarkaushik n the entire team of #bhediya releasing tomorrow."

Take a look at their PICS here-

About Bhediya:

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya trailer was launched recently and it has got their fans quite excited. Even the songs have been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in important roles. It is slated to release in theatres on November 25.

About The Kapil Sharma Show:

The audience's favorite show includes comedians Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.