Mouni Roy has captivated the hearts of the audience, working in both television and film. The actress, who came to the limelight after her stint in Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin, went on to work in many popular web series and movies.

While today she is one of the highest-paid actresses, do you know how much Mouni received as her first salary? In a recent interaction, she revealed the amount of her first paycheck. Let’s find out.

What was Mouni Roy’s first paycheck?

In a conversation with Siddhaarth Aalambayan, Mouni Roy revealed her first paycheck. “It was, I think, 1 and a half lakh,” said the Brahmastra actress. While it might seem like a flat amount for one’s first paycheck, the actress also revealed working double shifts. She said, “But we also did double shifts. So, we were working for 40 days.”

The actress also recalled her initial days. As Balaji Telefilms was taking care of her, she was put up in an apartment with 2-3 other girls who worked in the creative department of Balaji. She was there till she received her first paycheck.

Further, the Naagin actress also talked about how she will always remember her journey. “I’ve never forgotten the girl who set her first foot in Bombay. I know where I’ve come from, I know my roots, I know the person I am, I know the person I’ve become, I know my journey, and I know where I want to be,” stated Roy.

In the same conversation, Roy also talked about her co-star from the initial days, Smriti Irani. Recalling her memories from the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi sets, she shared that Smriti Irani was the first person who got her an ice cream. Irani was reading a book when Roy approached her.

Expressing her love and admiration for Irani, she wished she could imbibe some of the qualities of the actress-turned-politician. "She is so rock-solid as a human being; I really look up to her," stated Mouni Roy. She concluded by saying that she was still in touch with her.

