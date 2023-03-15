How nervous was Bharti Singh to meet Kareena Kapoor? Read Here

Bharti Singh is a personality that needs no introduction in the entertainment industry. An amazing host and a comedian, Bharti is loved by all in the industry. She started running high on the path of success after ending up as the 2nd runner-up in the stand-up comedy reality series The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Since then there has been no turning back and the comedian has been only winning hearts with her sense of humor. Bharti is married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa and they have a YouTube channel called LifeOfLimbachiyaas where they share snippets of their daily lives. In the recent vlog, Bharti shared her experience of meeting Kareena Kapoor Khan when she went on the talk show What Women Want.

Bharti ticks off her bucket list as she meets Kareena Kapoor

In the video, Bharti dramatically reveals that she has to go for a shoot with Kareena Kapoor. She uses the iconic dialogue from Kareena Kapoor’s character from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham ‘kaun hai yeh jisne doobara mudke mujhe nahin dekha?’ to share that Kareena Kapoor will be taking her interview today. A nervous Bharti reveals that she is anxious about the clothes as well as her make-up and hopes she gets everything right.

On her way to Mehboob studio, Bharti reveals her outfit in the car. She wears a yellow dress with pink floral prints. Once in the studio, Bharti gets her hair and makeup fixed while a team member informs her that Kareena Kapoor is waiting for her. To this Bharti reacts, “Sachhi mein Kareena ji mera wait kar rahe hai?” comedian then gives us a glimpse from the shoots and posing for the paps with Kareena Kapoor. She then takes to the camera to share that she has met Kareena on several other shows, but this is the first time they bonded so naturally. After fangirling over the actress, Bharti gets Kareena in the frame, and Kareena shares, “Bharti ne promise kiya hai hai gobi k parathe and mutton jo wo abhi Haarsh k liye banaye hai, mereko khilayegi. And thank you Bharti for making me and my family laugh.” To this, Bharti makes a face and screams in excitement.

About What Women Want with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bharti also revealed in the video that it was the last episode of the show What Women Want which she finished shooting. It is a podcast where Kareena discusses women's issues, fashion, love, lifestyle, and more with celebrities. Masaba Gupta, Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora, Pooja Dhingra are few of the celebrities who graced the show.

