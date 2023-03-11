Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum Promo: Tina Datta-Jay Bhanushali’s chemistry and other exciting highlights

Bigg Boss fame Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali are all set to star in a new show titled Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum. Both of them have been a part of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss and they will next be seen in Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum. The promo was shared by the Instagram handle of Sony TV.

Tina and Jay will be paired opposite each other for the very first time on a show, and fans are super-excited! The promo looks riveting, and here are 5 reasons that we are excited about the show.

Return of Tina and Jay

Tina was last seen in Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, whereas Jay was last seen as the host in Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 5 and DID Super Moms 3. This show marks the return of Tina and Jay on our screens and we are excited to see the two talented actors.

Chemistry between the leads

Tina and Jay’s chemistry in the promo is looking pretty amazing and fresh. They both have never shared screen space together, and fans can’t wait to see the magic they create on screen. Both actors won hearts and were loved and appreciated by the audience during their Bigg Boss journeys, and fans cannot wait to see them as leads in this show.

Storyline

Through the promo, we can understand that Jay Bhanushali is portraying the character of a young man who belongs to an affluent family, and talks about changes. But his mother, who is supposedly the matriarch of the family, does not like changes. When Jay's character says that a small change will do no harm, his mother disagrees.

On other hand, we see Tina Datta’s character, who is completely opposite. She is a modern and carefree woman who is likely to bring changes in Jay's family. The storyline of the show seems quite common where a rich guy falls for a spontaneous and carefree girl who initially has a problem getting acceptance from the guy's family but eventually, everything will change.

The leads look promising

The first look of the promo looks quite exciting as we see Jay Bhanushali in a blue suit, talking about changes. Not to mention Kittu Gidwani in the role of matriarch looks promising, and has an intimidating aura. Then comes our bubbly carefree Tina who seems to be carefree and a common girl.

Ever since the promo has been unveiled, fans of Tina and Jay have been going gaga over it!

