Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum Trailer: Fans cannot wait to see Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali together on-screen; WATCH

Bigg Boss fame Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali are all set to star in a new show titled Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum. Both of them have been a part of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss and now they will be starring alongside each other in the upcoming daily soap. The promo was shared by the Instagram handle of Sony TV. Well, fans are super excited to see their favourites together for the first time. Recently, the makers have dropped a new trailer of the show and it looks very exciting.

Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’s new trailer

In the new trailer of the show, we can see that Jai comes from a royal family and falls in love with Tina who belongs to a normal family. However, the former’s family opposes the decision of their staying together as they believe that they have no match with the girl. Sharing the promo, the makers wrote ‘10th April se lekar aa rahe hain badlaav ki ek nayi kahani aapke liye! Dekhiye #HumRaheNaRaheHum 10th April se, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.’ As soon as the video was shared, fans flooded the comment section with their reaction and also expressed their excitement for the new shop.

Check out here

Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali's work

Tina Datta has been seen in many successful TV shows in Bengali and Hindi industries. The actress also worked in a few movies before getting her big break with Uttaran. She also participated in the stunt-based reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and was one of the first female contestants to be eliminated. On the professional front, Tina will be seen in Sony TV's new show Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum, alongside Jay Bhanushali. This year looks interesting for the actress as she will be soon making her South debut with a big-budgeted Telugu film.

Jay Bhanushali, on the other hand, hosted several reality shows such as Dance India Dance 2, Meethi Choori No 1, Dance India Dance 3, Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 2, Dance Ke Superkids and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012, and Dance India Dance 4. In 2014, Jay made his debut in the Bollywood industry opposite Surveen Chawla in the film Hate Story 2. Along with this, Jay has also acted in several daily soaps, hosted and participated in reality shows, and won several accolades.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum Promo: Tina Datta-Jay Bhanushali’s chemistry and other exciting highlights